Limerick students invited to ‘Pitch for Progress’ as part of national initiative

UNIVERSITY of Limerick students recently celebrated the launch of a national academic partnership that gives students the opportunity to gain mentorship and funding throughout the academic year.

UL Enactus members took part in the launch of Citi Ireland’s ‘Pathways to Progress’ partnership with international nonprofit organisation Enactus Ireland. The project will see students compete for funding that will go on to be used for development programmes aiming to empower young people from disadvantaged areas.

UL students, and previous winners of the programme, Jack O’Connor, Hugh Butler, Maria Bennett and Catherine Hallinan launched the second year of the competition at Dogpatch Labs in Dublin.

The UL team were named overall winners of last year’s initiative with their programme ‘SparkEd’ which saw the students working with primary and secondary pupils in Limerick and train volunteers for Limerick’s Gateway to Education.

‘Pathways to Progress’ invites students from ten third-level institutions around Ireland to compete for seed funding worth over €12,000.

Students are invited to submit their ideas for ‘Pathways to Progress’ , which they will then pitch in Dublin later in September where the successful ten teams will be chosen. In addition to funding, successful students will be invited to Citi in November and February for training days which will help develop and refine their ideas, before presenting to a panel of Citi judges and guests at a showcase event in April 2019.

Application to the ‘Pathways to Progress’ initiative is now open and more information can be found at enactusireland.org