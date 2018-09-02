When Liam came to Limerick's Scoil Ide: Former teacher shares his memories of 1973

LIAM MacCarthy will be a common sight in schools across Limerick as children begin the autumn term.

Rather like this image, from Scoil Ide in Corbally, in the days after Limerick’s last All-Ireland win in 1973.

Former Kilmallock hurler Joe Naughton, now living in Corbally, was great friends with the Limerick captain of ‘73 Eamonn Grimes. So much so that he was able to quickly organise a trip to the school, where Joe was working ​as a teacher.

“In actual fact, I would have hurled against most of the lads in that team in the 1960s. Eamonn Grimes captained the team, and I asked he would come out with the cup, and he gladly obliged,” Joe said. “It was extremely exciting.”

He said children in the school were “jumping out of their skins” when the cup arrived. As for last Sunday’s thriller, Joe said “having a coronary would be putting it mildly” due to the nerve-shredding finish.

Losing, he added, would have been worse than the 1994 defeat to Offaly. Thankfully, there was only joy at the final whistle.