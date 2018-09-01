M&C Saatchi Limerick brand contract award was 'most economically advantageous'

THE WORLD-renowned advertising agency that has been tasked with generating a new brand for Limerick was selected because it was “most economically advantageous” to Limerick City and County Council.

This newspaper can reveal that two Limerick firms were unsuccessful following a highly-competitive tender process alongside 15 other companies from Ireland, UK, Europe and Canada.

This Monday, the council announced that London-based M&C Saatchi was awarded the contract to boost Limerick’s economic and liveability image on an international scale.

According to the tender document, published in May, the indicative price of the contract was €70,000 over a 16-week duration. The council did not confirm the amount awarded to M&C Saatchi.

David Conway, CEO of Limerick Twenty Thirty, which has been tasked with driving the city’s economic success, welcomed this week’s announcement.

He said the timing for this announced “couldn’t be better”.

“Limerick is a city and county on the rise in a major way and so is the region as a result. Some 13,000 jobs have been created in the past five years and that is unprecedented for Limerick, even in the boom time.

“There’s huge goodwill for the area and we also now have Limerick Twenty Thirty transforming key strategic sites in the city. We’re building out iconic sites that will, together, attract thousands of more jobs to Limerick, beginning with Gardens International on Henry Street which will be completed in November,” he said.

Mr Conway added: “The Limerick story has never quite been as good so the timing is perfect for creating this new brand. There’s never been a better time to market Limerick.

“The fact that one of the world’s leading agencies has put their hand up and said we want to do this in what was no doubt a very competitive tender process also says a lot. There is opportunity aplenty for Limerick and Limerick is an opportunity for others also,” he said.

According to the tender document, seen by this newspaper, the new brand “must project Limerick as an international economic destination, a place to live, work, invest and a city and county that appeals to international and domestic visitors”.

M&C Saatchi has been responsible for driving major advertising campaigns in large and small cities across the world for 20 years.

Among its major clients include British Airways and Britain’s rejected ‘Remain’ campaign in 2016.

A spokesperson for the council told the Leader: “Earlier this year, Limerick City and County Council published a tender document on eTenders for the creation of a brand identity for Limerick and a brand implementation plan.

“Seventeen tenders were received, two of which were from Limerick. The others were from elsewhere in Ireland, Europe and Canada.

“Following a detailed and in depth review of the tenders, the one from M&C Saatchi was deemed the most economically advantageous to Limerick City and County Council. The brand is expected to be rolled out in early 2019.”