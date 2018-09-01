BNest bid to catch social entrepreneurs in Limerick

BNest, the country’s first dedicated social enterprise incubator, is to host the launch of its 2018/9 programme next week.

Now in its third year, the initiative will run at the Nexus Innovation Centre in the University of Limerick.

Next Wednesday, September 5, at 4pm, Nexus will play host to the event.

All are welcome to attend the event, as it is a great opportunity to meet those that have been selected to do this year’s BNest incubator programme and also to connect with like-minded passionate individuals who want to make a positive social impact in our local communities. BNest will also announce their line up of events that will be open to the public for their upcoming autumn/winter season.

Among the guest speakers are Tracey Lynch, the chief executive of Tait House and John McEvoy, the social enterprise development Manager of the Social Innovation Fund and Founder of the Irish Men’s Sheds Association.

Eamon Ryan who founded BNest said, “We are the first fully-fledged social incubator in Ireland, and the idea was to create a peer group which shares experiences and helps one another.

“BNest has been given a home by the University of Limerick, where participants have access to the full facilities of the Nexus Innovation Centre.

“The venture is being philanthropically funded and participation for the enterprises selected is at no cost to them.

“In the last two years, 17 organisations have graduated from this BNest programme.

“We are so excited to welcome this year's participants and eager to advance the beginning of their journey together.”

All are welcome to attend the launch of BNest for 2018.

For more information on the launch, contact 061-518376.

Alternatively, visit the BNest web site at www.bnest.ie or you can email Kasia Zabinska, BNest manager at kasia@bnest.ie.