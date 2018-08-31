Google roadshow in Limerick highlights benefits of online for small business

THE benefits to small business to establishing a presence on the Internet have been highlighted at a summit organised by Google in Limerick.

The technical giant teamed up with Enterprise Ireland for the roadshow, which took place this Tuesday in the Clayton Hotel in Limerick City Centre.

Some 150 small business owners from across the Mid-West came to hear from a number of speakers including the head of Google Ireland Fionnuala Meehan, Caroline Dunlea, the chief executive of Shannon firm Core Optimisation, and Trade Minister Pat Breen.

Speaking to Business Leader, Ms Meehan said small businesses still feel a level of fear when it comes to establishing online.

“There is still a lot of education to do to help businesses understand the benefits of going online, the benefits of digital. Not just to stop there, but offer the practical tools,” she said.

“I think it can be overwhelming. There is a lot to think about. How do you set up fulfilment, logistics, payment, translation? But we are trying to dispel myths. When you think about, for small businesses, it gives them a chance to compete on a more level playing field with bigger companies,” the Google Ireland boss said.

A number of Limerick people working for Google Ireland in Dublin’s docklands were present at the city event.

Ms Meehan said the firm is always on the look out for new talent.

“We look for a diverse range of people in all senses. We look at people who study different disciplines, and not just focus on one particular course. So we are looking at the track record of the person in terms of how they applied themselves,” she said.

The ‘Staying Ahead’ digital roadshow is part of a dedicated programme which has seen Google provide training in digital skills to over 60,000 businesses and individuals across Ireland.

Google is now partnering with Enterprise Ireland and Local Enterprise Offices to bring their Digital Garage to a number of regional locations over the coming months. With over 90% of jobs requiring digital literacy in the near future and small companies growing twice faster when they have a strong web presence, it is crucial that both employers and employees keep up to date with the opportunities presented by online technology.

Mr Breen said: “The digital economy is an increasingly important driver of economic growth and it critical that SMEs are positioned to participate. I am confident that ‘Staying Ahead’ will give participants valuable insights that will increase their ability to respond to the opportunities that digitalisation brings.”

Jonathan McMillan, manager of the Enterprise Ireland Brexit Unit, added: “As uncertainty around outcomes of the Brexit negotiations continues, Enterprise Ireland is focused on supporting companies in taking the necessary steps to reduce risk and ensure they are more innovative and competitive, and to diversify into new markets. Companies with global ambition need to invest in researching international markets.”

On Tuesday afternoon, US President Donald Trump lashed out at Google, claiming it was prioritising bad news stories about him.

Ms Meehan said: “That’s not something we do, but I’d have no further specific comment to make on that matter.”