‘Cow-stletroy College’: Limerick school’s ‘rather different start’ on first day

ON THE first day of term Castletroy College in Limerick welcomed back 1,220 students and around 30 Friesian heifers!

The cattle were much more enthusiastic than the teenagers as they were in situ well before the first bell rang. The bovines had more of a hunger than a thirst for knowledge as they munched grass on the manicured lawns.

Padraig Flanagan, principal, politely described it as “a rather different start to the first day”.

“About 30 heifers came into the school grounds early on Thursday morning due to a malfunction with the electric fence in the farm next door,” said Mr Flanagan.

Luckily, Mr Flanagan is a proud Roscommon man who comes from farming stock.

“A colleague and I utilised our farming backgrounds and persuaded our bovine friends to return to their own pastures. There was absolutely no damage done and a most apologetic farmer helped to remove some souvenirs left behind,” said Mr Flanagan.

Everyone is back at Cow-stletroy College today pic.twitter.com/ttYa7th6kA — Castletroy College (@CastletroyC) August 30, 2018

Meanwhile, this Friday morning a dog wandered in to fifth year assembly. The owner is being contacted.

Who knows what four legged animal will turn up on Monday!!