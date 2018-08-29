Man arrested after Limerick gardai seize €10,000 worth of cannabis
The man in his late 20s was arrested following a search at a house in Russell Court, Father Russell Road.
Roxboro Road Gardai carried out a search at a house in Russell Court at around 6.30pm on Tuesday. During the course of the search Gardaí seized €10,000 worth of suspected cannabis, pending analysis, along with drug paraphernalia and a small amount of cash.
A man in his late 20s was arrested a short time later and detained at Roxboro Road Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.
He has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the DPP.