Man arrested after Limerick gardai seize €10,000 worth of cannabis

Roxboro Road Gardai carried out a search at a house in Russell Court at around 6.30pm on Tuesday. During the course of the search Gardaí seized €10,000 worth of suspected cannabis, pending analysis, along with drug paraphernalia and a small amount of cash.

A man in his late 20s was arrested a short time later and detained at Roxboro Road Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

He has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the DPP.