Students from Limerick Youth Service wished ‘the best in the next step of their lives’ 

STUDENTS who studied their Leaving Cert Applied at Limerick Youth Services saw their hard work rewarded with results that were among the highest in the country.

Students Britney Casey, Christopher Cummins, Kate Davis, Courtney Fitzpatrick, Billy Hogan, Nathan Kiely, Andy Laing, Hayleigh Nugent, and Richard Szabo were congratulated on their successes by LCA coordinator Noreen Murphy.

“We are very happy with the results and they reflect the commitment and effort that the students put into the programme,” Ms Murphy said.

“They should be very proud of their achievements and we wish them all the best in the next step of their lives,” she added.

Among the young people to receive their results was Chris Cummins (18), Garryowen, one of five students at LYS to receive a Distinction, the highest mark in LCA.

“I did really well- better than I expected,” said Chris, who studied Maths, Social Education, Spanish and IT.

Chris chose to study LCA at LYS after his sister completed the course in 2011.

“With LCA the exams aren’t the end all and be all as a lot of it is done through continuous assessment and periods of work experience that better suited me,” he added.

Prior to joining LCA, Chris was a trainee with LYS’ Catering Course and has also been heavily involved in many parts of the youth organisation.

He is also one of the founding members of the Rainbow Gang, now known as LGBT+ Youth Limerick.

The LCA programme meets the needs of students who prefer the practical and continuous assessment approach in contrast to that of the ‘mainstream’ Leaving Cert, according to Ms Murphy.

“It is continually assessed with a strong emphasis on recognising the talents of all students, giving them opportunities through the subjects and modules to develop personal responsibility and self-esteem,” she added.

“Like the Leaving Cert, students have to complete final exams in June but they can approach these feeling confidence with at least two thirds of their work done beforehand,” Ms Murphy added.

“LYS wishes to thank the Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board for their support in ensuring the continued success of the LCA programme, which is delivered at the Community Training Centre, Lower Glentworth St, Limerick City.”