Limerick council awarded funding of €1.4m to refurbish 70 houses

FUNDING is being provided to allow Limerick council refurbish 70 vacant housing units, and have them ready for occupation again.

Local Fine Gael Senator Kieran O’Donnell has received confirmation from Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy that his department is providing Limerick’s local authority with €1.4m for the project.​

“These are much needed homes here in Limerick,” he said, “I had been pressing the minister for housing and his department to fast-track approval for this funding application.”

Mr O’Donnell added: “Having this funding approval in place will enable the local authority to bring these vacant homes up to standard and back into use as quickly as possible.”

Work is now under-way on these vacant units throughout Limerick.

Mr O’Donnell added: “Bringing local authority vacant homes back into use as quickly as possible has to be a priority in addressing the housing need.”

Solidarity councillor Cian Prendiville, who sits on the housing committee welcomed the funding.

But, he added: “The government is only blowing its trumpet for doing the bare minimum that should be done. It’s ridiculous to see.”

“There should not have to be any press statements and fanfare for refurbishing houses. What we need is a serious programme of investment to build new housing, rather than selling off state lands which it appears is what the government and council seem focused on doing in Limerick,” he added.