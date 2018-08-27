Gardai issue warning over fake ‘print-at-home’ Electric Picnic tickets

GARDAI have urged festival-goers to be on the look-out for “fake print-at-home” Electric Picnic tickets, ahead of the major annual event this weekend.

A spokesperson for the gardai said the print-at-home ticket format is not being used by Electric Picnic, and they would recommend that the public “do not buy unauthorised or unknown sources”.

An Garda Síochána is also warning that third party payment sites are being used to take money off unsuspecting fans in these scams.

Detective Chief Superintendent Pat Lordan, of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau, today said:

“We are working closely with the organisers to prevent fans being left disappointed by the activities of criminals. It is important to stress that the print-at-home format is not being used for Electric Picnic and that the public only buy tickets from authorised sources.”