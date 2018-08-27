Thousands enjoy a slice of the country life at Limerick Show

OVER 15,000 people including many from Limerick city enjoyed a taste of the country life on Sunday when they converged on Greenmount Park in Patrickswell for the annual Limerick Show.

While the attendance was slightly down on last year due to the show coinciding with the pope’s visit, organisers were still very pleased with the turn-out.

“It's slightly down on last year due to the pope and the weather but we're very happy with the attendance. There is a great buzz and everybody enjoyed themselves," said Leo Walsh, president of Limerick Show.

"The weather hasn't been overkind but there is still a fine crowd and great competitions here. Horse entries are a way up on other years. It is great to see the interest throughout the show," said Mr Walsh.

One show jumper was overheard to say the "ground is perfect" so he was delighted with the rain overnight and the mist that fell intermittently during the day. Limerick Show capped off a great week for Limerick.

“There is a great buzz here today continuing a great week of celebrations. On behalf of Limerick Show we would like to congratulate the Limerick hurlers and hopefully they will be back with the cup next year!” said Mr Walsh.

Noel Fitzgerald from Patrickswell presented the Butterfly Cup for showjumping to Andrew Costello from Newmarket-on-Fergus.

“The Limerick Show means everything to me. I’m 86 now. I love meeting the people and the success of it over the years. It’s wonderful that it’s our country show,” he said.

The show featured well over 100 stands and exhibitions featuring everything from cattle to cakes.

It had to take the top spot in fairness @LimerickShow given the week that's in it. Some quality baking by Kieran Wall. Would love a slice #LuimneachAbu pic.twitter.com/huOowtrTdS — Áine Fitzgerald (@AineFitzgeraldA) August 26, 2018

Other attractions on the day included the very best of horses, sheep, dogs, goats, poultry, as well as arts and crafts, photography, baking, horticulture, food stalls, entertainment and much more.

The ‘kidz zone’ provided constant free entertainment for the younger folk in the crowd.

“It's all free entertainment with a train going right through the grounds and a mobile pet farm so the children can get their photograph taken with unusual birds or small animals. The Limerick Show dates back to the 1800s and it's a date on the calendar to look forward to each year,” added Mr Walsh.