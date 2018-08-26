Limerick hurler Seamus Flanagan's mum's sheer emotion after 'amazing' win

“EARTH-shattering, fantastic, amazing and incredible. We are waiting too long for it.”

The words of Ann-Marie Flanagan, the immensely proud mother of 21-year-old full forward Seamus Flanagan, who left it all out on the Croke Park turf as Limerick won.

Ann-Marie was in tears of joy outside headquarters at full time, embracing Martin Downes, who coached the Feohanagh-Castlemahon clubman at U-16 level.​

“I’m getting used to the idea. it will take me a week to get used to the fact we have won this after 45 long years.”

Seamus is at college in Dublin, but was home for the summer, and his mum said he was “calm” in the run-up to Limerick’s date with destiny.

“I think John Kiely and his management team did an amazing job keeping the hype down, keeping life normal.

“We bought newspapers, but we didn’t open them when he was around. We didn’t talk about the game,” she told the Limerick Leader.

Anne-Marie leaned over one of the hoardings at Croke Park and was able to give her son a hug and a kiss, before letting him go off and enjoy the celebrations.

When the dust settles, she is looking forward to sitting down at home and watch the All-Ireland Final from start-to-finish.

Seamus’s brother Sean added: “We are just so proud. It’s so special for our family.”