Entry is free for Liam MacCarthy cup at Limerick Show after a 'brilliant week'

A WEEK to remember for the city and county will be rounded off at Limerick Show on Sunday.

The triumphant young men and superb management have been invited to bring the Liam MacCarthy Cup to Greenmount. With incredible foresight and confidence, organisers even asked them to come with the cup last week!

Leo Walsh, president, said they would “love nothing more” than to see Limerick’s brilliant hurlers at “Limerick’s Show”. It takes place this Sunday, August 26 in Limerick Racecourse.

“It’s been a brilliant week for the county and city and the perfect way to round it off is by attending the Limerick Show. It would be fabulous to see the cup and hurlers there,” said Mr Walsh.

Richard Kennedy, show chairperson, pointed at one of the cups on display at the launch earlier this month in AIB on O’Connell Street

“I see a cup here in front me and I was wondering was it the Liam MacCarthy Cup. Hopefully we will have the MacCarthy Cup at the Limerick Show,” said Mr Kennedy.

But whether there is time in their hectic schedule to bring it or not Mr Walsh said it’s going to be a fantastic show.

“We have a great programme laid on with well over 100 stands and exhibitions of everything from cattle to cakes,” said Mr Walsh.

The very best of cattle, horses, sheep, dogs, goats, poultry, as well as arts and crafts, photography, baking, horticulture, food stalls, entertainment and much more will be on display. The ‘kidz zone’ provides free entertainment.

One of many new additions is the inaugural Munster Mile and 5k run by Dooneen AC. The Munster Mile and 5k events are open to all ages and the registration price includes free entry to the show. See dooneenathleticclub.com for more information.

From food to fashion the Limerick Show has something for every taste. Miss Limerick Beibhinn Haren is judging the best dressed lady competition kindly sponsored by Kenneally Jewellers.

“I will be looking for someone who is dressed elegantly with their own style brought to it as well,” said Beibhinn, who is pictured with a stunning hat from Antoinette O'Connell.

Beibhinn can always ask Leo Walsh for advice as he won the best dressed male at Newcastle West Show.

Mr Walsh puts his sartorial elegance down to buying local and supporting local shops.

His award winning ensemble came from Leonard's Menswear, Tony Connolly's and Michael Gleeson's. Best dressed male on Sunday is sponsored by Scanlan's Menswear, Newcastle West.

Donie O’Connor, events organiser, said Limerick Show is reaching out to a new audience through heritage, culture, tourism and business.

“Culture, folklore and music is our past, present and future. This rich and unique way of life has been handed down to us through the generations, and will continue for many generations to come thanks to events like Limerick Show,” said Mr O’Connor., who added, “Let’s root for each other and watch each other grow.” Just like the Limerick hurlers.