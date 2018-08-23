Direct bus for students secured for new Limerick Educate Together secondary

A DIRECT BUS from the Castletroy area to the temporary location that will house Limerick’s newest secondary school is understood to have been secured following concerns raised by parents.

Limerick Educate Together Secondary School (Limerick ETSS) will open its doors to its first cohort of students this coming Tuesday at the old Salesian’s Secondary School building in Fernbank, North Circular Road.

The school, which is expected to serve the Monaleen and Castletroy area, previously had a planning application for a change of use request at a premises on Holland Road, Plassey, which stalled in July. This building was expected to house the first incoming students of the new secondary school until a permanent location was secured.

Following the announcement of a new temporary site, parents were concerned over the distance from Castletroy to the North Circular Road, according to Fine Gael Senator Maria Byrne.

“It is obviously fantastic news that a site was secured,” Senator Byrne said.

“However, I had one parent contact me who works out in Castletroy, with two children in Ahane School who was concerned about how they would get their child from Ahane to the North Circular Road and then back to work Castletroy.”

“We’d a couple of people like that in a similar situation,” she added.

“The final school will be in Castletroy but it’s just unfortunate it is far away from Castletroy because a lot of people thought when they applied for the children to go to the school, that it would be based, even on a temporary basis, in Castletroy.”

“But it is fantastic news and I welcome the news that the school got its temporary site secured.”

It is also essential that no further delays be experienced in the building of the new school in Casteltroy, Senator Byrne added.

Securing a permanent site for the temporary location is believed to be in the advanced stages, and it is understood to be in the Castletroy and Monaleen area.

“Should agreement on the proposed acquisition be reached, the process will advance to the conveyancing stage when draft contracts are prepared and legal due diligence is undertaken in respect of the proposed transaction,” Senator Byrne said.

It is understood the Department of Education has now confirmed a direct point-to-point bus for Limerick ETSS students from Castletroy to Fernbank.

A closed meeting between the school and parents is expected to take place this Thursday evening. Builders and contractors are currently on site in Fernbank, according to Limerick ETSS principle Eoin Shinners.

“The Department of Education has also invested €168,000 to ensure that the temporary location is up to spec,” Mr Shinners said.

Fernbank on the North Circular Road was purchased by Limerick City and County Council as part of the Cleeves site. The site is currently managed by Limerick Twenty Thirty.

The council has agreed to lease the ground floor and the gym to Limerick East Educate Together on a one year basis.