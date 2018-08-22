Gardai at scene of crash and fuel spill in County Limerick village

GARDAI are at the scene of a collision and fuel spill at a village in County Limerick this Wednesday afternoon.

According to AA Roadwatch, this incident occurred on the N69 in Kildimo on Wednesday morning.

#LIMERICK Collision and fuel spill on the N69. More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) August 22, 2018

Motorists have been advised of “slight delays” on approach.

There are no reported injuries.