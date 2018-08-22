Gardai at scene of crash and fuel spill in County Limerick village

Fintan Walsh

Reporter:

Fintan Walsh

Gardai at scene of crash and fuel spill in County Limerick village

GARDAI are at the scene of a collision and fuel spill at a village in County Limerick this Wednesday afternoon. 

According to AA Roadwatch, this incident occurred on the N69 in Kildimo on Wednesday morning. 

Motorists have been advised of “slight delays” on approach.

There are no reported injuries. 