Gardai at scene of crash and fuel spill in County Limerick village
GARDAI are at the scene of a collision and fuel spill at a village in County Limerick this Wednesday afternoon.
According to AA Roadwatch, this incident occurred on the N69 in Kildimo on Wednesday morning.
#LIMERICK Collision and fuel spill on the N69. More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) August 22, 2018
Motorists have been advised of “slight delays” on approach.
There are no reported injuries.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on