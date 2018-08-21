Emergency services tackle gorse fire near Limerick motorway

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a gorse fire along the Limerick M7 motorway this Tuesday night.

Limerick Fire Service was alerted to the incident, which occurred between Birdhill and Castletroy, at around 9pm.

Two units were dispatched to the scene—one from Mulgrave Street and one from Newport.

It is also understood that Limerick Fire Service has attended a number of tree fires this Tuesday night.

There are no reports of injuries.