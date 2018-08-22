Official ‘18-Limerick’ number plate to donate proceeds to development fund

THE Limerick hurlers’ homecoming in the Gaelic Grounds this week heralded the launch of the official number-plate memento.

On sale for €5, the proceeds from the sale goes directly back to the Limerick Players Training Fund.

Cork businessman Norman Pratt is the only person authorised to produce and sell the number plates which are now synonymous with All-Ireland hurling and football winning counties.

He warned against people picking up imitation plates, stressing these will not benefit Limerick’s hurling panel one bit.

The official product contains the authorised Limerick GAA crest, the final score, the official attendance figure from Croke Park and the date of the game, Sunday, August 19, 2018.

Mr Pratt said: “It is very important that Limerick GAA supporters are made aware that the Limerick hurlers will only benefit from the sales of the official product. The ‘hawkers’ selling the spurious products are interfering with sales of the official number plate and giving nothing back financially to Limerick GAA.”

Official distributors will be appointed around the county in the coming days to facilitate local sales and Mr Pratt said they will be selling the signs at all homecomings the coming weeks.

Sellers were present at the homecoming of Limerick senior captain Declan Hannon to Adare last night.