Limerick’s Bon Secours Barringtons Hospital launches new diagnostic and CT scan services

MINISTER of State Patrick O’Donovan has launched a major expansion to diagnostic imaging and CT scan services at the newly-revamped Bon Secours Barringtons Hospital in Limerick city.

There are now three diagnostic imaging services under the one operation at the hospital on George’s Quay.

Diagnostic imaging allows medical experts and doctors to identify potential medical conditions.

In addition to this investment, Barringtons staff also launched a new 128-slice CT scanner, forming part of an extensive programme of investment at the city centre hospital.

In all 30,000 scans are provided annually at the hospital across MRI, CT, x-rays, and ultrasounds.

Minister Patrick O’Donovan welcomed the launch of the services and described the hospital as “a future-focussed centre” this Monday.

CEO of Bon Secours, Bill Maher said it was a “positive day” in the hospital’s development.

“Everything we do is patient-centric and this is a perfect example. Ultimately, this will ensure the already best-in-class service delivered here is raised to even higher levels thanks to the enhanced efficiencies this will deliver to patients and GPs.

“It will ensure fast access to diagnostics thanks to all of the modalities required by patients being delivered by a single operator. A key element of the service also is that we have locally based radiologists who not alone are involved in delivering the scans but writing reports themselves, a key differentiator between Bon Secours Diagnostic Imaging and other operators,” he said.

Malcolm Banks, a member of Bon Secours diagnostic imaging team said their patients require high quality and fast access to their services so they can get accurate and fast clinical results.

“The service will also build on the Barringtons MRI brand, which was already recognised as the leading provider of MRI services in the region. This now amalgamates with the other diagnostic service providers here to create Bon Secours Diagnostic Imaging. Critically also, this announcement is going to herald a major programme of renewal, with extensive investment in Limerick.”

Monaleen GP, Dr Emmet Kerin, who is a former president of the National Association of GPs, said he was delighted at the launch of the diagnostic services.

“From a primary care physician perspective, these results will be available on Health Link, which is the electronics communications system that facilitates the transfer of information – referrals and results - between primary and secondary care in Ireland.

"In short, once a radiologist finalises his or her report, GPs will have it at their finger-tips, expediting delivery of reports significantly from a standard where many are just sent by post. This is a significant gain for GPs and, more importantly, for our patients as they will receive faster reporting,” he explained.