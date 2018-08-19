Tickets for Limerick’s official homecoming event sell out within two hours

TICKETS for Limerick’s official homecoming event at the Gaelic Grounds have sold out within two hours.

A massive party is planned at the home of Limerick GAA as supporters will get a chance to welcome home their heroes – the first Limerick team to bring the Liam McCarthy Cup to the Treaty County in 45 years.

The Limerick Leader understands that 20,000 tickets for the event were gone within the first hour, and as it stands now, all tickets are sold-out.

The capacity on the event is likely to be up to 40,000 people, it is understood.

However, there is a waiting list and tickets are being returned, so people can sign up and may still get tickets as they are released.

A ticket will be needed to enter the grounds, which will be open from 4pm.

In the interests of health and safety the last admittance to the Gaelic Grounds for supporters will be 6.30pm with the Liam McCarthy due to appear at 7pm as the victorious team is welcomed onto the stage to have a chat with RTE’s Marty Morrissey.

There will be widespread traffic restrictions around the Gaelic Grounds. Supporters planning on going to the homecoming are urged to use public transport or park in the city centre and walk the short distance to the Gaelic Grounds. There is no parking available at the grounds.

Limerick production company CWB assisted the council in staging this Sunday’s special screening of the final at the Gaelic Grounds, with the company set to stage the homecoming on Monday evening.

"For the first ever event in the Gaelic Grounds, it went amazingly well,” Joe Clarke of CWB said.

“The audience was fantastic, were very well behaved, respected the pitch and even cleaned up after themselves. We couldn't have asked for more."

The advice is to arrive early - no admission after 6.30pm.