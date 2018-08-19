Man runs 200km from Limerick to Croke Park ahead of All-Ireland Final

A LIMERICK man has completed a 200km run from Gaelic Grounds to Croke Park ahead of this Sunday’s All-Ireland Final.

Limerick AC member Thomas Shanahan from Caherdavin set off from Limerick at 2pm on Thursday, in the hopes of securing a ticket on route to Croaker, according to his friend Pat O’Riordan.

“Thomas started off at 2pm last Thursday outside the Gaelic Grounds, he ran to Nenagh where he stayed overnight,” his friends said on social media.

“On Friday morning Thomas ran from Nenagh to Portlaoise, a distance of 70km.”

On Saturday Thomas ran the final leg of his journey, from Portlaoise to Croke Park , a distance of 100km.

Good news for Mr Shanahan as he has now found a coveted ticket for this Sunday’s Final.

“We all hope it’s a stand ticket and not for the terrace, but knowing Thomas this won't be any problem whatsoever! Hopefully the Limerick Hurlers will cap off this great weekend with a win, no pressure lads!”