16th man? Limerick lads look for help on high at the Vatican

A TRIO of Limerick lads have looked to a higher power for help in the All-Ireland final on Sunday.

Jack Scanlan, Eimhin Prendergast, and Conor Carmody, sent the Limerick Leader a picture from the Vatican this week, posing in Limerick jerseys and with a tricolour.

They were at the end of a 16-day cycle from Munich to Rome to raise funds for Corbett Suicide Prevention and are hoping the hurlers will receive some divine inspiration on Sunday.

Let's hope the call is answered!