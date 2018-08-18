Limerick sees a small increase in Coca Cola Zero Bikeshare users

THE number of registered users of the Coca Cola Zero Bikeshare scheme increased by just over 10% last year compared to 2016.

Figures obtained by The Leader show the net rate of increase in annual subscriptions in Limerick was significantly lower than in Galway and Cork where similar schemes operate.

According to the National Transport Authority (NTA), There were 2,955 registered users in Limerick at the end of 2017 compared to 2,684 at the end of 2016.

By comparison, the number of registered users increased by more than 66% in Galway to 3,312 and by more than 20% in Cork to 11,278.

An analysis of the figures shows there were monthly increases every month apart from November when there was a net decrease of 12 users.

According to the NTA, there was a direct correlation between the number of subscriptions and the weather.

There was also a “notable difference” in the rate of take-up of three-day memberships between Limerick and Galway. “Annual membership share for Galway and Limerick was quite similar, whereas three-day membership in Galway is between twice and three times the level seen in Limerick,” state documents obtained by The Leader.

While the number of users increased year-on-year, the number of journeys made on the bikeshare scheme in Limerick fell slightly.

According to the NTA, a total of 31,481 journeys were made during the twelve months.

The highest usage was recorded in March (3,001 journeys), April (3,269 journeys) and May (3,584 journeys) while just 1,924 journeys were made in December 2017.

The Limerick scheme, which is operated by An Rothar Nua on behalf of the NTA, includes 215 bikes which can be taken from or dropped off at 23 stations which are located across the city.

Previously, it was revealed that plans were being drawn up to extend the scheme further to areas such as UL, LIT and the Crescent Shopping Centre.