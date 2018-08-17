Up for the Match: Dial M for Morrissey magic on Limerick's big day

THERE is something about the letter M, brothers, and Ahane GAA Club in Limerick.

You have the Mackeys, of course, but also the Morans, Meskells and now the Morrissey boys. H is only a couple of letters before M in the alphabet — and that’s for the famed Herberts.

Ahane GAA Club’s proud tradition was celebrated when Up for the Match visited for their annual pre All-Ireland programme on Saturday night. Anthony Daly even shouted “C’mon Ahane, the spuds are boiling!” on the Sunday Game after the quarter-final defeat of Kilkenny. Up for the Match airs on this Saturday, August 18 at 9.30pm on RTE One.

As the pictures show, the club didn’t let the county down as young and old were out in force for RTE’s cameras.

Chairman of Ahane GAA Club, Colm Barry said they jumped at the chance when contacted by Up for the Match.

“Last year they picked Portumna from Galway and Ballygunner from Waterford and this year they picked Ahane. I think it was probably the heritage and obviously the two Morrisseys as well. It was a brilliant occasion,” said Colm.

Those who tune in on Saturday night can expect to see interviews, poems, games and cheering aplenty!

Ollie and Niall Moran spoke on the present Limerick team compared to previous ones and Colm was asked about the club’s history

“It is great, positive exposure for the club. I think Anthony Daly did us a great favour when he was on the Sunday Game and when Dan won man of the match he said ‘C’mon Ahane — the spuds are boiling!’” said Colm.

The famous phrase is attributed to Mary Mackey, mother of Mick, John and Paddy. The lads would be out hurling up and down the village after Mass on a Sunday and Mrs Mackey would pop her head out her front door and shout exactly that in order to get the three boys in for their dinner.

Dan Morrissey had some game to beat his brother Tom to the man of the match award against Kilkenny.

After Richie Hogan’s goal Tom grabbed the next ball from the puck-out and put it straight over the bar.

Then with the game in the balance he went on a Ciaran Carey-esque run and casually took his point like he was warming up in Mackey Park.

“It goes without saying they are a credit to the club. They are fabulous young fellows and are two gentleman. Every time they get a break from the county they are straight down to the training field - they come back to the club all the time.

“Dan trains the U-12s whenever he gets a chance and Tom is very good with the kids. The kids adore them,” said Colm.

Hopefully another M is on the horizon - one Liam MacCarthy.