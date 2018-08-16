Residents voice concern over 60-bed block at University Hospital Limerick

THE HEALTH Service Executive has been given the green light to develop a four-storey, 60-bed block at University Hospital Limerick, which is being used as an interim measure to tackle the chronic overcrowding crisis.

The HSE lodged a planning application on June 22 for the €14m project, which is expected to be delivered in late 2019.

The massive construction is an interim measure while the UL Hospitals Group awaits the delivery of the €25m 96-bed block in 2021.

However, a number of residents have submitted observations to Limerick City and County Council’s planning authority, expressing concern over noise levels and car parking spaces.

Two residents in Oakvale Drive said that they have “ongoing parking problems” with UHL staff and construction workers, and are calling for an “adequate provision” made for car parking for staff and visitors.

According to the plans, the HSE is proposing to provide 20 public car parking spaces.

Concerns have also been expressed over noise emissions from a proposed rooftop plant room.

One resident from Maigue Avenue said that “present sound mitigation on site is inadequate and must be satisfactorily addressed in the current or any future proposed development”.

Two residents in Maigue Avenue wrote to the planning authority that the “construction of an additional building will add to the ongoing airborne noise caused to adjoining residential properties by the existing buildings”.

It is not known yet if any of the observers have submitted an appeal to An Bord Pleanala over the proposed development, which would delay the project.