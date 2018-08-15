Thousands to travel by rail from Limerick for Croke Park clash as services sell-out

IRISH Rail has said it expects all services to and from Limerick and Cork to Dublin on Sunday for the All-Ireland hurling final to sell-out.

A spokesperson said all train services out Limerick, Limerick Junction and Charleville to Dublin are sold out this Sunday up to 11.25am.

“There is some availability on the 12.25hrs train from Limerick, 100 booked to date on this train, however with an arrival time in Dublin of 14.33hrs it will need to be a quick transfer to Croke Park for the start of the match,” said the spokesperson.

In the region of 2,600 Limerick supporters will be travelling by train to Dublin on Sunday morning.

Return services are sold out with the exception of the 19.10 and 19.30 services, which have limited availability.

The spokesperson added that it is likely these will be sold out by Thursday morning, leaving all services from Limerick and Cork to Dublin in the morning and returning in the evening on Sunday sold out.