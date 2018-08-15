Hurling mad couple facing ‘terrible heartbreak’ if Limerick tickets not secured

PJ and Hannah Ryan’s lives are as entwined with Limerick hurling as the green and white bunting outside their County Tipperary home.

Their first date was the homecoming of the 1973 All-Ireland winning team. Five years later they got married and their 40th wedding anniversary is on this Sunday, August 19. Paddy Power couldn’t work out the odds.

They have accommodation booked but all they are missing is two tickets to the game.

“It will be a terrible heartbreak if we can't get in. It’s a very special occasion for us and especially if they win because it would bring back a lot of memories of the homecoming," said PJ.

PJ and Hannah are a mixed marriage - he is from Newport, while she hails from the Bog Road in Castleconnell.

PJ is pure Tipp and as the photograph proves - Hannah is Limerick through and through. You would always know their house in Newport because Hannah would have a green and white flag flying outside.

In 1973, they were teenagers. They knew each other to see from being in school together and then both working in Castletroy. PJ had just bought a grey Austin Mini at a time when not many 18-year-olds had cars.

He spotted Hannah at the bus stop at Cannock’s, plucked up the courage and asked her to the homecoming.

“That’s where we started, we got on great,” said PJ.

“Oh we got on like a house on fire. I can remember the crowds, they were all excited and roaring," said Hannah, who played camogie with Ahane and with the Limerick U-21s.

Five years later on August 19, 1978, they wed in Castleconnell and settled in Newport. Four boys followed - Paul, Don, Robert and Kevin.

Three of their sons are Tipp supporters but Hannah managed to convert Don over to the green and white side. The two of them had to suffer in silence while the Premier County regularly brought Liam MacCarthy home.

But PJ and Hannah will be a united front on Sunday and hopefully in Croke Park.

“I will be cheering for Limerick. I had good times working in Limerick and I'm married to a good Limerick woman for the last 40 years. Hannah has stuck it out so long, and I’m delighted to see Limerick in the final.

“ We have gone to most of the matches. You see people jumping on the bandwagon now but she's through and through Limerick," said PJ, who is well known in local doggy circles as he was named Limerick greyhound trainer of the year in 2015.

Their dream is to get two tickets, celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary by watching Limerick win and then go to the homecoming - back where it all began.