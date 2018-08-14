Exams 'don’t define who you are’: Limerick Samaritans issues message ahead of LC results

WITH just one day to go before students receive their Leaving Cert results, Limerick Samaritans have called on students, parents and peers to make sure young people receiving results are not put under unacceptable pressure.

With more than 5,000 students receiving their exam results across Limerick from Wednesday morning, it is crucial to emphasise that emotional wellbeing is more important than grades, according to the mental health charity.

Keeping results in perspective and options open helps young people, and their parents, recover if they are disappointed, according to John Downey, lead volunteer and branch director of Limerick Samaritans.

“Getting exam results can be stressful and we hope all students are pleased with their results,” Mr Downey said.

“If you are not, remember that your results don’t define who you are, or show all that you can do.”

“There are other opportunities and a chance to study again if that is what you want to do.”

“You may need to make other plans and take some time to think, but that’s ok,” he added.

“It helps to share your thoughts and feelings with someone, so do talk to friends, teachers and parents about how you are feeling, and look out for your friends.”

“You will be ok, and Samaritans is always here," Mr Downey added.

Young people who are anxious can help themselves by talking to someone about how they feel, according to the Irish Regional Director for Samaritans, Cindy O’Shea.

“It is also helpful for young people to think about how they can relax and distract themselves so that they are able to take a break from thinking about their results,” Ms O’Shea said.

“Anyone worried about themselves or a student can contact Samaritans for free from any phone on 116 123, text 087 260 9090 or email jo@samaritans.ie.”