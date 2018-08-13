Limerick man Kieran Hartigan weighs up Fine Gael election bid

THE chairman of Fine Gael’s Con McGrath branch in Caherdavin has said he has not yet decided whether he will contest next summer’s local election.

Kieran Hartigan, who lives in Caherdavin Park, says he has been asked by many people to put his name forward to a party convention.​

He said: “I have been asked, but it will probably be next month before I make a final decision. I’d be doing bits in the area. Even last week, I'd be out with Kieran O’Donnell trying to get a crossing in the Old Cratloe Road. I’d be involved with Mags Brown and the Tidy Towns.”

Mr Hartigan was one of three members of Fine Gael on the northside who resigned from the Con McGrath branch in protest at not getting a Caherdavin candidate on the ticket in the 2014 local election.

Instead, local party bosses picked Moyross woman Tina O’Gorman.

Mr Hartigan is back in the branch for around 18 months.

With Fine Gael likely to run three candidates north of the Shannon, other people who have expressed an interest include high-profile barrister Thomas Wallace O’Donnell and former councillor Denis McCarthy, Corbally.

Shelbourne Road driving instructor Richard Delaney also said he will put himself forward for nomination if asked, as will Brian O’Connor, who founded Fine Gael’s newest branch in Thomondgate, and is a volunteer in St Munchin’s.