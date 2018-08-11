Bishop of Limerick to celebrate special Mass at Killeedy Mass Rock 

THE bunting and Papal Flags will be flying high in Killeedy next Wednesday when the Bishop of Limerick, Brendan Leahy arrives in the parish on the Feast of the Assumption.

Bishop Leahy will say Mass at the Mass Rock in Ballaugh that morning and will deliver a key homily there in preparation for the World Meeting of Families in Dublin later in the month.

The Killeedy Mass and the Street Party in Limerick on August 21 are part of the wider preparation in the diocese for the World Meeting of Families and the visit of Pope Francis to Ireland later this month.

“We have, of course, the Street Party coming up in Limerick but we just wanted to do something also out in the county and when we put our minds to it, we thought that the Feast of the Assumption was an ideal day for this and the Killeedy Mass Rock the ideal location,” Bishop Leahy said. He pointed out that one of Limerick’s patron saints, St Ita, had given her name to the parish of Killeedy, Cill Ide meaning the church of St Ita.

Bishop Leahy said the Mass would be “part of my own pilgrimage for the arrival of the Pope and the World Meeting of Families”.

“ It will be an act of preparation and also of penitence as we use the arrival of the Pope here to repent all our sins, not least the sins of the Church, and as a crossroads from which we begin again as brothers and sisters in this Church.”

The Mass begins at 10.30am at the Mass Rock, located at Ballaugh, at the Ashford end of the parish.

St Ita’s patron day, January 15, is still celebrated in Killeedy each year, more than 1500 years after her death. Known as the Brigid of Munster, and born in Waterford in 484AD, St Ita founded a monastery in the early sixth century in Killeedy, where it is believed she lies buried following her death in 569 or 570 AD.

The ruins of St Ita’s church can still be visited by those with devotion to the saint and where there is a shrine to the saint.