Six of the best: National Lottery names Good Causes winners in Limerick

Six Limerick-based organisations have been named as winners in the first ever National Lottery Good Causes Awards.

The awards honour the inspiring work of thousands of projects, clubs and individuals all over Ireland with the help of Good Causes funding.

Nearly 30 cent of every euro spent on National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes, which has a big impact on communities across the country.

Announcing details of the the Limerick winners, Dermot Griffin, ceo of the National Lottery, said: “We were bowled over by the calibre of entries and the impact that these organisations are having in their local communities. We know that these groups are doing extraordinary things and the Good Causes awards recognize and celebrate their achievements.”

The results are in! We are delighted to announce the County winners of the National Lottery #GoodCausesAwards. Congratulations to all of the winners How did your county do? Check out the full list of winners here https://t.co/eBee5nOnhS pic.twitter.com/QcnWuzu1Y4 — The National Lottery (@NationalLottery) August 10, 2018

The Limerick winners are: Thomond RFC (sport), Northside Family Resource Centre (health and wellbeing), Ilen Project (heritage), Fidget Feet Aerial Dance Theatre (Arts and Culture), Mid-West Simon (community) and the Children’s Grief Centre (youth).

Each of winners will represent Limerick in the regional finals, competing for a place in the national finals in which will take place in Dublin on November 3.

Broadcaster and entrepreneur Bobby Kerr, who chaired of the Judging panel, said was impressed with the callibre of those nominated.

“The competition is fierce, the standard of entries is really impressive. I congratulate all of the winners and look forward to seeing Limerick competing in the regional finals next month.”

Each category winner will received €10,000 and the overall Good Cause of the Year will receive an additional €25,000.

The full list of County Winners can be found at www.lottery.ie/goodcausesawards.