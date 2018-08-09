Over 6,500 tickets booked for big screen at Limerick's Gaelic Grounds

MORE THAN 6,500 tickets have been booked for the massive screen at Gaelic Grounds, where the historic Limerick-Galway clash will be shown on August 19.

Despite widespread worry that all the seats had been booked, the Leader can confirm that tickets are still available.

Tickets became available on Wednesday at 1pm, and it is understood that more than 6,000 tickets were scooped within an hour and a half.

By Wednesday evening, fans were unable to book the coveted seats via www.tickets.ie. It is understood that this was the “first tranche” of tickets and a second lot is now available through the same website.

Limerick City and County Council is having discussions with Limerick GAA this Thursday about the free, family-friendly event.

A homecoming for the boys in green, win or lose, is imminent following Sunday week’s grand finale at Croke Park.