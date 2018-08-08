Publicans  at Limerick's Market Quarter switch to eco-friendly straws

LIMERICK’S nightlife quarter has made one simple, switch to collectively do its bit for the environment, by switching from plastic straws to ones made from biodegradable materials.

"Every pub in the Market Quarter switched over last weekend,” James McMahon of Mother Macs said.

We collectively are moving from plastic to biodegradable straws. Watch out for the displayed poster and please support #saveourseas @DanielButlerFG @Limerick_Leader @limerickpost pic.twitter.com/Z6OW0Zsi0y — The Market Quarter (@Market_Quarter) August 2, 2018

“We’re all going to be involved in it and it’ll hopefully extend out from that.”

“It was something we were looking at for a while, and thinking about how we’d go about it.”

It’s a small change that will make a big difference given the amount of drinks served each week, he added. “To look at them, they look the exact same as a plastic straw, but they’re biodegradable, so they’ll break down.”

“They dissolve over time. I think it takes about six months.”

A host of multinational companies including Starbucks, Disney and McDonalds recently announced that plans were in place to phase out the use of plastic straws by 2020.