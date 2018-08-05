'We can’t wait': Well wishes for Limerick's Roisin Upton ahead of historic World Cup final

IT’S THE tournament that has captured the imagination of the whole country, and has led to Ireland’s first ever World Cup final in a team field sport.

The Irish Women’s Hockey team will take on the Netherlands in the final this Sunday afternoon at 4pm, after beating Spain in the semi-final yesterday.

And Limerick woman Roisin Upton is a key member of the team, which began its World Cup campaign two weeks ago in London.

Upon entering the World Cup, the team ranked 16th in the world - the second lowest ranking in the tournament. This is the team’s first world cup in 16 years, and first ever World Cup final.

Twenty four-year-old Raheen woman Roisin Upton is a former pupil of An Mhodh Scoil and Crescent College Comprehensive, and has more than 40 caps for Ireland.

She is an all-rounder when it comes to sport, having also played Gaelic football with Mungret-St Paul’s and soccer with Janesboro.

In an interview with the BBC, after the semi-final win, Roisin said “there are no words”.

“It’s been the most incredible three weeks, the support, the crowd. You could feel it today.”

“We are just going to grab the opportunity, we are just going to go for it, smiles on our faces, the whole country of Ireland behind us. We can’t wait,” she beamed.

There has been an outpouring of well-wishes for Upton and her teammates on social media, ahead of the final showdown this afternoon at 4.30pm on RTE 2 or on the RTE Player.

President Michael D Higgins said: “As President of Ireland I wish to congratulate the Irish Women’s Hockey Team and to thank them, on behalf of the people of Ireland, for their incredible achievements in the World Cup.

“The players, coach and support staff have overcome great difficulties, on and off the pitch, and have demonstrated what team spirit, skill and dedication can accomplish.

“We are all looking forward to a historic match on Sunday,” added the President.

Mayor of Limerick City and County Council, Cllr James Collins, commended the team on a “fantastic achievement”.

“Limerick is very proud of our own Roisin Upton. As Mayor of Limerick I would like to congratulate you and your team and wish you well in the final,” he said.