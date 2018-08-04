Brave Limerick girl, 22, to shave her head for cancer research

A KILMALLOCK girl is cutting off her long dark brown locks for the Irish Cancer Society.

Shannon O’Gorman, aged 22, has organised a Shave-Dye-Wax event in Fitzgerald’s bar from 9pm this Sunday, August 5. She has roped in about 30 guys to get their heads shaved or their legs, chests, eyebrows waxed, and girls to dye their hair.

Shannon is a massive Sinead O’Connor fan and was inspired by the Irish singer.

“I always said it was on my bucket list to shave my head. I always said I would do it when I got married so my husband could never leave me!” laughed Shannon.

“Recently one of my friends has been going through a tough time as one of her relations has cancer. I said I would shave all my hair off for the Irish Cancer Society. I set up an event on Facebook and it started from there. I am trying to raise as much funds as possible in every way I can,” she continued.

She hasn’t cut her hair in three years and even got extensions in December but she won’t miss her long tresses.

“Honestly I couldn’t care less. I can’t wait to not have to spend ages shampooing and conditioning and blow drying my hair. Once my partner didn’t care I said why not?” said Shannon, who has got great support form her boyfriend Jason Heffernan, mum Mary O’Sullivan, work colleagues in the Deebert House Hotel and all her friends.

Kevin Staunton and Sandra McCarthy will be doing all the shaving, dyeing and waxing in the pub. Green could be a popular colour to dye hair or beards ahead of the All-Ireland final!

“There are quite a few fellows dyeing their beards. One person is after getting €200 to shave their eyebrows. Thirty fellows are waxing their legs and chests. Two girls are dyeing their hair fully pink. It should be a great night,” said Shannon.

All are welcome on Sunday night in Fitzgerald’s where there will also be a raffle, fun activities, music and food. Sponsorship cards are available in all the chemists and shops in Kilmallock. You can also sponsor Shannon and get in contact with her through her Shave-Dye-Wax Facebook page.

On Sunday morning, they have come up with another idea to support the Irish Cancer Society.

“We will be running our very own car wash in the soccer field car-park for only €4 from 10am until 12.30pm,” said Shannon.