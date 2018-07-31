Tesco staff in Limerick respond to emergency appeal to help homeless family

A FAMILY of five that was in emergency accommodation received a very generous donation from a local Tesco store.

The Simon community sent the emergency appeal on Twitter asking for beds, pillows and a couch for the family.

Jackie Bonfield the, CEO of the mid-west Simon community, was surprised by the swift response .“The staff at Tesco very kindly came back to us literally within a couple of minutes after we put up the appeal which was greatly appreciated,” Ms Bonfield said.

Joe Rooney, the manager of the Tesco store at Coonagh Cross, was delighted to once again work with the Simon community. “

They initially wanted bedding, so we gave them bed sheets, duvets, pillows cover sheets as well but we also donated a small food hamper, they’re all the true necessities,” Mr Rooney explained.

The store also donated a van with a refrigerator installed inside to transport chilled foods.