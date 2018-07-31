Tesco staff in Limerick respond to emergency appeal to help homeless family
Jade Quinn (Simon), Rachel Judge (Tesco), Deborah Barry (Tesco), Charles Irwin (Simon)
A FAMILY of five that was in emergency accommodation received a very generous donation from a local Tesco store.
The Simon community sent the emergency appeal on Twitter asking for beds, pillows and a couch for the family.
Jackie Bonfield the, CEO of the mid-west Simon community, was surprised by the swift response .“The staff at Tesco very kindly came back to us literally within a couple of minutes after we put up the appeal which was greatly appreciated,” Ms Bonfield said.
A huge thank you Joe Rooney & the team in Tesco #Coongah, #Limerick who responded to our #appeal yesterday and #donated bedding and a care package for a #homeless #family @TescoIrl #community #helpingothers pic.twitter.com/Q0MnHNdLlU— Mid West Simon (@midwestsimon) July 25, 2018
Joe Rooney, the manager of the Tesco store at Coonagh Cross, was delighted to once again work with the Simon community. “
They initially wanted bedding, so we gave them bed sheets, duvets, pillows cover sheets as well but we also donated a small food hamper, they’re all the true necessities,” Mr Rooney explained.
The store also donated a van with a refrigerator installed inside to transport chilled foods.
