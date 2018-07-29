Limerick council unveils masterplan to unlock Glin's tourism potential

LIMERICK City and County Council has announced its masterplan to unleash Glin’s potential as a tourist destination along the Wild Atlantic Way.

As part of the council’s vision for the West Limerick town, under the public realm and tourism plan, it will capitalise on nine assets in the heritage town, tapping into its history, culture and folklore.

A spokesperson said that Glin is on the Shannon Estuary Way, the first in what is hoped to be a series of drives which will be developed by Fáilte Ireland in collaboration with local stakeholders to encourage visitors to discover the variety of inland visitor experiences as they travel along the Wild Atlantic Way.

The nine areas that will be in focus as part of its masterplan include arrival and welcome, heritage and branding, streetscape and signage, safety and connections, community care, town park and pitches, town centre square and events, Knights walk, forest and castle grounds, and pier and waterfront.

Launching the plan, Newcastle West district cathaoirleach, Cllr John Sheahan said the project has the potential to transform Glin.

“Today is a great day for Glin. I believe these proposals will be hugely beneficial to this stunning town here on the Shannon Estuary.”

“I’ve always believed in Glin’s potential and that it has largely been untapped but the execution of this plan will go a long way to realising this opportunity. Glin is one of Ireland’s best kept secrets. It is located on the stunning Shannon Estuary, an official Fáilte Ireland loop of the Wild Atlantic Way and the immediate reaction of people who come here for the first time is very much ‘why did I not hear of Glin before’. This plan will go about address that as well,” he said.

Gordon Daly, director of social development with Limerick City and County Council added: “The plan would not have been possible without the input and enthusiasm of the local community. Limerick City and County Council, in partnership with Glin Development Association commissioned this plan at the end of 2016 and it’s very exciting for all involved to see it being published today.

“Our priority now is to move onto implementation and ensuring that the potential of this hugely attractive town is finally realised.”