Limerick motorway closed as fleet of emergency services attend car crash

Fintan Walsh

Reporter:

Fintan Walsh

Email:

fintan.walsh@limerickleader.ie

A SECTION of the M20 motorway in Limerick has been closed following a single car collision this Saturday morning. 

Emergency services were alerted to the incident which occurred on the motorway between the Patrickswell and Raheen junctions, at 8.54am. 

Limerick Fire Service have dispatched four units to the crash scene. 

AA Roadwatch have alerted road users: “The M20 is closed southbound between J4 Patrickswell and J5 N20 as emergency services deal with a crash. Motorists are advised to divert off the motorway via Patrickswell itself.”

It is not known how many passengers are involved in the crash. There are no reports, as of yet, of any injuries. 