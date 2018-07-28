Limerick motorway closed as fleet of emergency services attend car crash

A SECTION of the M20 motorway in Limerick has been closed following a single car collision this Saturday morning.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident which occurred on the motorway between the Patrickswell and Raheen junctions, at 8.54am.

Limerick Fire Service have dispatched four units to the crash scene.

Looks like a nasty accident on the m20 outside Limerick towards Patrickswell. All traffic stopped on the motorway. Hope no one was seriously injured. #limerick #Accident pic.twitter.com/YKb1m9Vwvu — Jonathan Cronin (@croninjonathan) July 28, 2018

AA Roadwatch have alerted road users: “The M20 is closed southbound between J4 Patrickswell and J5 N20 as emergency services deal with a crash. Motorists are advised to divert off the motorway via Patrickswell itself.”

A fleet of emergency services are at the scene of a car crash on the M20 motorway in Limerick. More to follow on @Limerick_Leader — Fintan Walsh (@FintanYTWalsh) July 28, 2018

It is not known how many passengers are involved in the crash. There are no reports, as of yet, of any injuries.