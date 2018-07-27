Met Eireann issues rainfall warning for Limerick after weeks of drought

LIMERICK farmers will be jumping with joy as the county has been included in a status yellow rainfall warning.

Earlier in the day, Met Eireann's advice covered Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal and Waterford.

However, this Friday afternoon it was updated to include Limerick, Connacht, Cork, and Tipperary.

Heavy rain in places may lead to rainfall accumulations of 25-40mm, they say.

The status yellow rainfall warning is from this Friday, July 2018 at 4pm to 6am on Saturday, July 28.

On a busy Friday afternoon on the roads, AA Roadwatch advises motorists: "Remember that road conditions can be especially slippery when it rains after a dry spell. Slow down and allow plenty of space between your vehicle and the one in front."