Get in gear for Limerick-Cork match with memorial tractor run beforehand

WHAT BETTER way to calm the nerves before the All-Ireland semi-final than a relaxing tractor ride in the County Limerick countryside.

The Joe Wright memorial tractor run leaves Herbertstown at 11.30am this Sunday, July 29 at 11.30am. A children’s tractor run take place in the village at 11am. There will be lots of time afterwards to watch the Limerick-Cork match.

Joe, from Herbertstown, passed away on September 4, 2016 leaving after him his dream to thank Milford Hospice for the loving care he was given by them in the last months of his 90 years. It was 90 years that Joe lived every day of.

A great friend of Joe’s, Tom Hanly, said Joe’s dream was to have a tractor run with his friends on his lovely Massey Ferguson, like he had done for many St Patrick Day Parades.

“He didn't live to carry out his dream but his family and friends in the parish and many parishes around carried it out for him. The year has rolled around once more to honour our friend Joe. All funds raised will go to Milford Hospice,” said Tom.

Joe would be a very proud man to look down and see thousands of euros raised for Milford in his name. Up to about a month before his death, Joe was as “lively as a hare” said Tom. He was even driving around in his van.

“Joe was one of a kind. He was a very pleasant man. Joe was a thin, hardy man and always dressed immaculately – he was a very snappy dresser. He lost his wife Bridie when she was only in her early forties. They had seven children. Joe was very popular,” said Tom. Contact 087 1854169 for more.