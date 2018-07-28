Richie and Darragh: First cousins to go toe-to-toe in Croke Park clash

WIN, lose or draw on Sunday Richie English and Darragh Fitzgibbon will seek each other out after the final whistle as blood is thicker than water.

The Limerick corner back and Cork midfielder are first cousins.

Indeed, they could be playing on the same team if things had worked out differently as Darragh lives on the Limerick side of the border in Creggane, Charleville.

Richie’s mum, Marion, and Darragh’s dad Mossy are brother and sister from Milford, on the Cork side of Dromcollogher.

Marion married Paddy English in Doon while Mossy wed Ita O’Keeffe, who played camogie with Castletown-Ballyagran, and they settled in Creggane. As Mossy was a fine hurler with Cork intermediates, Darragh followed in his father’s footsteps and plays with Charleville GAA Club where he went to school.

There is certainly good breeding there as both Richie are Darragh are a credit to their counties, clubs and families.

Audrey Crowe, Doon GAA PRO, said Richie is one of the nicest young fellows you could ever meet.

“He hurls his heart out every time he goes out on the pitch. They are a lovely family. He helps out with the U-14s and is very involved in the club. He is very good to the youngsters and is an unbelievable role model. Anything you ask him to do he would do it for you,” said Audrey.

The same goes for Darragh said Martin O’Connor of Charleville GAA Club.

“We are hugely proud of Darragh. In my lifetime we haven’t had a senior hurler. From being a young fellow you could see the talent all the way up. You just knew he had something special. Darragh is very down to earth – just a normal lad from the town,” said Martin, who adds there will be some craic in Charleville on Sunday night!

“Somebody will have to stay at home for two weeks because they won’t be able to run into each other. There is great banter here on the border!” smiled Martin.

Of course, they aren’t the only cousins involved. It is well known that Anthony Nash is a nephew of former Limerick hurlers – Declan and Mike Nash. Barry Nash, a son of Mike’s, could be bearing down on cousin Anthony’s goal.