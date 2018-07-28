‘Shock and awe’: Sky-high festival atmosphere at this weekend’s Foynes Air Show

IF YOU’RE a fan of planes, parties, or both, Foynes is the place to be this Saturday.

And you’ll be in good company: more than 20,000 people are expected to descend on the maritime village for the fifth Foynes Air Show.

There will be a spectacle to behold both on the air and on the ground, with street entertainment kicking off at midday. The air show will start at 2pm.

The day-long family event celebrates Foynes’ aviation history, and forms part of the IAA’s #AviationIreland weekend along with the Bray Air Display in Wicklow.

This year the acrobatic displays will not be limited to the daredevil pilots in their aircraft. The Bloodsworth Barnstorming Bizarre will feature internationally-renowned aerialists, dancing above the ground.

With the support of the Festivals and Events Grants Scheme by Limerick City and County Council’s Culture and Arts Office, a never before seen carnival of events and entertainment – including circus shows, aerialists, walk up acts, and music – will entertain the crowds.

The Irish Air Corps will participate in the air show for the first time. It will also include one of the main stalwarts of World War II the Catalina; the Irish Historic Flight Foundation’s flying Chipmunk aircrafts; the striking presence of the DC3; Rich Goodwin in his Pitts Special, and the Strikemasters from North Wales.

Due to difficulties with one of its aircrafts, the Wild Cats, originally booked for Foynes and Bray, have had to withdraw from this year’s events.

Margaret O’Shaughnessy, Foynes Air Show festival director said: “We are delighted to have a total of 12 awe-inspiring acts by 23 aircraft take to the sky from 2pm for a two hour show, which will include shock and awe displays and breathtaking aerobatics by Ireland and Europe’s most experienced aviators, as well as the return of some of the crowd favourites including the flying cow and the flying dentist.”

Ms O’Shaughnessy advised those attending this year’s show to arrive early to make the most of the entertainment.

“Access to Foynes on Saturday for the show couldn’t be easier or more stress free. In conjunction with An Garda Siochana, the traffic plan will provide for a comfortable and convenient park and ride system by Dublin Coach for those coming from the Limerick city and Shanagolden side, as well as a park and stride system for those travelling from the Tarbert and Glin direction. The N69 through Foynes Village will be closed to vehicles from 12 noon to 6pm on Saturday to facilitate the show,” explained Ms O’Shaughnessy.

Park n Ride will cost €10 per car and includes the event brochure.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport with special responsibility for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin TD, will officially open this year’s show.