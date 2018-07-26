County Limerick bog walk to take place in aid of new cancer support group

A NOVEL bog walk takes place at 7pm this Friday, July 27 for the recently established Castleconnell Ahane Montpelier Cancer Support Group.

Locals have come together with the primary objective of assisting families who have been impacted by cancer. Hoping to help in their communities, this group will provide day to day practical support to families and neighbours who have been affected by a diagnosis.

The group also plans to take part in fundraising so that they may provide a form of financial support in areas such as counselling, wellbeing, home care, child care and travel expenses.

The first event is the 5k bog walk. Registration from 5pm on Friday in Castleconnell hall. Refreshments will be provided in the hall afterwards. There will also be a tribute box where people can place their own thoughts, prayers and offerings. The box will be placed in St Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell as a token of remembrance.

Log onto www.facebook.com/CAMcancersupport for information.