Man, 23, appears in Limerick court charged with murder of Martin Clancy

A MAN in his 20s has been charged with the murder of Limerick man, Martin Clancy.

Alex Kelly, aged 23, originally from O’Malley Park but had an address of Little O’Curry Street, appeared before Judge Marian O’Leary at Limerick District Court this Thursday morning.

Det Sgt Arthur Ryan, of Henry Street garda station, arrested the accused at Mulgrave Street this Thursday at 10.35am.

Kelly, who was wearing a grey Adidas t-shirt and navy Adidas tracksuit, was charged with the murder of 45-year-old Martin Clancy on January 1.

Det Sgt Ryan said the accused “didn’t make any reply” to the charge.

Solicitor Ted McCarthy applied for legal aid, which was granted.

Martin Clancy, aged 45, was found dead at his upstairs apartment on Little O’Curry Street on January 7 this year.

Gardai at Henry Street launched a murder investigation into his death on January 8.

The accused was remanded in custody until next Tuesday, July 31.