Limerick and Cork share Ballyhoura Tidy Town awards spoils

LIMERICK and Cork are going head-to-head in the AlI-Ireland semi-final but they shared the spoils at the ​27th Ballyhoura Country Tidy Towns awards.

There were over 35 entrants in contention for six prizes across three categories from across Ballyhoura country.

At the ceremony in Newtownshandrum the winners were Glenroe and Kilfinane Tidy Towns in the overall development approach category. Charleville and Kildorrery Tidy Towns in the wildlife, landscaping and built environment category. Ardpatrick and Newtownshandrum Tidy Towns in the tidiness and litter control, sustainable waste and resource management and streets and housing areas category.

Prizes are awarded based on improvements in marks received in the national competition year on year. The awards night is a celebration of all the hard work that TidyTowns groups have put in over the year. There were 70 attendees from communities right across the Ballyhoura area present on the night.

This year, Cork Mayor Patrick Gerard Murphy and Sinead McDonnell, environmental awareness and education officer for Limerick City and County Council co-presented the awards. Ballyhoura wished everyone the very best of luck in the judging season and encourage new groups to participate.