Five-bed close to the University of Limerick asks for €36K in rent upfront

A FIVE-bedroom home, advertising itself as close to the University of Limerick, is requesting €36,000 in rent upfront for the college year ahead.

The Castletroy property, which is currently listed on Daft.ie, states that all rent from this September until May 2019 must be paid in advance per room.

The total rent for a single room is set at €6,500, with €7,500 requested for the ensuite bedroom, according to the listing.

A security deposit of €500 is also required from each future tenant.

This is the first case this year of a property requesting all rent upfront for the year ahead that has been brought to the attention of UL Student Life, the UL student representative body, according to president Ciara Jo Hanlon.

“From a student perspective this would not be welcomed,” Ms Hanlon said.

“This method of payment would put increased financial pressures on students and could be a deterrent (or) obstacle for them accessing third level education here in UL,” she added.

UL Student Life is to consult with Threshold, the national housing charity, in regards to this property, she added.

The house is advertised as being within “walking distance to Hurlers Pub, Castletroy Shopping Centre, banks, schools and of course,(the) University of Limerick.”

“Don't let the same thing happen to you as in other years get in early,” the listing states.

“Fair usage bills included. They are electricity, gas, bins and internet."

“All mod cons, one shower ensuite. Electric shower in main bathroom and ensuite. gas fired central heating.”

The listing states it will not respond to requests to rent for the first semester only.