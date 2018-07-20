Shannon Airport sees another transatlantic boost with Norwegian Air International

IT IS a good news day for transatlantic travellers this week, as Norwegian Air International has announced it will increase its capacity for its Stewart Airport, New York service next summer.

This follows a strong performance in its inaugural year at Shannon Airport, with increased operations already announced for the winter season.

It is expects to add an extra 23,000 seats next summer, an increase of 28%.

Shannon Airport managing director, Andrew Murphy welcomed the announcement this Friday afternoon.

“Getting Norwegian Air International on board in the first instance was a strong statement about Shannon’s potential and this has most definitely been backed up by this latest increase. We will have nine services in all next summer, five to Stewart and four to Providence, Rhode Island, more than double what we had last year when Norwegian Air International commenced its Shannon operations with four services in total.

“This is a really strong statement about Shannon Airport and reaffirms its popularity for transatlantic services. There’s a very strong traditional market out of Shannon to the east coast of the States and there’s certainly a huge demand for services out of the US to Shannon. The Shannon brand resonates very well in the US,” he said.

Shannon Group CEO, Matthew Thomas said the 23,000-seat increase will be a major boot for the airport in 2019.

There are currently six airlines flying to seven transatlantic destinations from Shannon Airport.

Mr Thomas said that it has been Shannon’s busiest summer in 17 years.

“It’s not just summer season success as we have year-round services to the east coast of the US. This is proving to be a very positive year for Shannon.

“The Wild Atlantic Way has been a game-changer. Shannon is the only airport on the Wild Atlantic Way with daily flights to and from the US and, as this latest announcement shows, is making an ever-increasing impact on tourism in this region. Shannon is the key gateway to what has been one of the great tourism industry successes globally this decade,” Mr Thomas said.