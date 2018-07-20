Show time in South East Clare! 28th annual event has 'something for everyone'

THE ORGANISERS of the South East Clare Show couldn’t have picked a better weekend in between the county’s All-Ireland hurling quarter and semi-final games.

It takes place on Sunday, July 22 at Bridgetown – minutes from Limerick city.

If the crowd at the launch – local community, show sponsors Clareview Motors team members and show representatives – is anything to go by it is going to be busy on Sunday. Mickey and Minnie Mouse were a big draw at the launch!

Show secretary, Yvonne McNamara said admission on Sunday includes an entry into a competition to win a family trip to Disneyland, Paris.

South East Clare Show is the chosen venue for many qualifying events plus the All-Ireland Championship of a young horse class - the yearling filly. The title is a well sought after prize in the equestrian world, kindly sponsored by Clareview Car Sales.

“The 28th annual South East Clare Show at Bridgetown show grounds introduces some additional activity for families, children and patrons both in the leisure and competitive capacity.

“With a total prize fund of €20,000 and more than 2,500 equestrian, cattle and horticultural entries expected, the 2018 show will draw thousands of people to watch feature classes such as Cavan Equestrian Centre Elite Sales Qualifier and Millstreet Qualifier 2018 for young horses, Champion of Champions in the Limousin pedigree cattle section.

“The show will have something for everyone, including a comprehensive programme of children’s entertainment including bouncy castles, mobile pet farm, face painting, and many dog showing classes,” said Yvonne.

A selection of farmers market style stands also await visitors

South East Clare Show has chosen Milford Care Centre as their charity of choice.