Irish Water may drill boreholes in Limerick amid ongoing drought conditions

IRISH WATER is currently assessing the feasibility of drilling new boreholes to supplement existing water sources in County Limerick as the ongoing drought continues.

The utility is also considering the tankering of water directly to reservoirs including Hospital, Knocklong, Oola, Pallasgreen, where water restrictions remain in place, and Loughill.

“Irish Water is working to manage a number of water supplies across the county which are under pressure due to the drought conditions,” a spokesperson for Irish Water said.

“We would like to thank the people of Limerick for their continuing efforts to conserve water and remind them that the national Water Conservation Order remains in place.”

“As a result of the unprecedented dry spell, it will take sustained rainfall over many weeks and even months to replenish raw water levels in rivers, lakes and groundwater sources and treated drinking water levels in our storage reservoirs. We will continue to work with Limerick City and County Council to monitor supplies across the county and take any action necessary to minimise disruption.”