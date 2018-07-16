Limerick punter beats Monday blues as 50 cent bet returns thousands

ONE lucky Limerick punter had a mouthwatering lunchtime to remember when they collected thousands of euro from a 50 cent bet.

The punter had a lunchtime pick me up today when their five lucky numbers saw them transform 50 cent into €7,500.50.

The customer, who wishes to remain anonymous, placed the 50 cent stake on numbers 11, 13, 15, 17, 19 to be revealed during Monday’s Daily Millions lunchtime draw.

All five numbers were drawn, not before giving this Limerick native a bit of a sweat as 13, 15, 17 and 19 all came out in succession with 11 sealing the deal as the bonus ball.

Defying odds of 15,000/1, this Shannonsider turned their 50 cent into an incredible €7,500.50.

Aoife Heffron, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “Now that’s one way to beat the Monday blues and how you spend 50 cent, by backing your lucky numbers and turning into a windfall of €7,500.50.

"We want to offer our sincerest congratulations to our winning Limerick punter.”