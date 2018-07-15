Bualadh Bos for summer camp at Limerick's Lime Tree

SINGING fills the air as the Limerick Leader visits the Bualadh Bos Summer Camp at the Lime Tree Theatre.

The week-long summer programme, focusing on the creative arts, is in full swing as campers run through their vocal warm-ups for the day ahead.

Lead by facilitators Jean McGlynn, Emma Fisher and Norma Lowney, the children will spend the week attending drama workshops, as well as singing and dance classes at the venue in Mary Immaculate College.

The group is also working on some very imaginative arts and crafts, including creative hand puppets they are crafting themselves.

On their last afternoon this Friday, the children will present their work to their families and friends in a very special exhibition.

“This summer camp is all about arts and crafts, drama and singing and dancing,” Abigail, one of the group, explains.

“At the end of the week, we’re going to put on a performance, a show. How I got introduced to the camp was through my friend and next door neighbour Ethan, who is at the camp this week with me.

“His mother told mine all about the camp and she said ‘Ethan loved the camp so much last year, you should come’ so that’s how I got introduced and I’m loving it so far!”

In groups, the children are designing and creating their own papier mache puppets, another camper Emma adds.

“I like the art here because making puppets is really fun and we can use our imagination.”

The camp is themed around a ‘crazy carnival and under the sea’, Abigail explains.

“Our puppet-teacher Emma said to be really creative so I combined two things I love for my puppet; octopuses and unicorns.”

Camper Ciara has also combined two things she loves: “My puppet is a mix between a mermaid and a cat so I called it a mer-cat!”

“For our show at the end of the week, all of our puppets will be on display in a show, hung up,” Abigail adds.

“We’re going to do a performance as well, based on under the sea, so our show will be inspired by that.

“With our other teacher Jean, we wrote our own song, it’s really good.”

“Any kids who like acting, drama or those things, they should come along to the camp next year!”